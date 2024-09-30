Police open Harrogate murder investigation

North Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Harrogate.

Shortly before 11pm yesterday (Sunday 29 September), after emergency services received a report of an incident at a flat in Strawberry Dale, Harrogate.

Officers attended the address immediately, where they located the body of a man in his 50s. He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

Two men aged 26 and 34 years old have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A third person, a man in his 40s has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three currently remain in police custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. As per the standard procedure we are in the process of notifying the Independent Office for Police Conduct following previous police contact with the deceased.