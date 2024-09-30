Police open Harrogate murder investigation

North Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Harrogate.
Shortly before 11pm yesterday (Sunday 29 September), after emergency services received a report of an incident at a flat in Strawberry Dale, Harrogate.
Officers attended the address immediately, where they located the body of a man in his 50s. He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.
Two men aged 26 and 34 years old have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A third person, a man in his 40s has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three currently remain in police custody.
Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. As per the standard procedure we are in the process of notifying the Independent Office for Police Conduct following previous police contact with the deceased.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Jonathon Sygrove, said:
We would urge anyone with information that may assist our investigation to get in touch straight away. Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12240177924. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can submit information online at https://mipp.police.uk/ by clicking on the North Yorkshire Police logo.
We know this will be extremely worrying for the local community, and officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be on duty today and carrying out reassurance patrols in the area. Please speak to them if you have any concerns.