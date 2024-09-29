Harrogate 31 Preston Grasshoppers 38

Saturday 28 September 2024 – this was an open match of two halves. Preston Grasshoppers was much the stronger in the first, but Harrogate came storming back in the second, although Preston ran out winners.

Preston struck first through tries in the 14th and 17th minutes, from Cam Wilkinson and Tyler Spence respectively, both of which were converted by Greg Smith. Harrogate’s response came in the 30th minute when Will Hill rewarded a forward drive by going over for Tom Steene to convert.

Unfortunately for Gate, Preston scored 2 further tries before half-time. Tyler Spence crossed in the 34th and 37th minutes to complete his hat-trick, and give Preston a try bonus point in the process. However, Greg Smith was only able to convert the first, so the half-time score was 26 – 7 to Preston.

The half-time break served Harrogate well as they came out a different side, spending the majority of the second half testing Preston’s defence. They scored immediately in the 42nd minute as Kristan Dobson ran through, with Tom Steene adding the extras. Nonetheless, Preston responded 3 minutes later as Harry Holden crossed for an unconverted try.

Following a period of Gate attack, Ben Richardson reduced Harrogate’s deficit in the 57th minute. Kristan Dobson broke again before handing off for Ben to score, converted by Tom Steene.

Gate kept up the pressure, and were twice held up over the line, forcing Preston to concede goal-line drop-outs. However, it was Preston who scored next when Jacob Browne picked up a loose ball and ran from halfway to score under the posts. Greg Smith converted.

Harrogate fought back. Tom Steene converted his own try in the 75th minute giving Harrogate a try bonus point. Then, as time expired, Oli Toomey dropped a goal to give Harrogate a losing bonus point.

Next week, Gate travel to Lymm. Kick-off is 2.30pm.

Teams:

Harrogate: Toomey, Sharma, Dobson, Brook, Miller, Steene, Pettitt, Derbyshire, Head, Peace, Challis, Brady (c), Tokaduadua, Dodds, Hill.

Replacements: Percival, Maycock, Richardson B, Edgar, Wickham.

Preston Grasshoppers: Browne, May, Russell, Gosling, Spence, Smith, Harrison, Williams, Holden, Ashdown, Naylor, Murray, Norrington, Wilkinson, Richardson S (c).

Replacements: Guest, Longstaff, Willetts, Maher, O’Donnell.

Referee: David Charlton (RFU)

Assistant Referees: Simon Lazenby (RFU)

Steve Halliday (RFU)

Report by Tim Thorley, Harrogate RUFC