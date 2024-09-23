Sheffield 57 Harrogate 19

Saturday 21 September 2024 – Harrogate travelled to Abbeydale Park and came across a strong Sheffield side, who ran out 57 – 19 victors to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Harrogate made 4 changes to their squad. Orisi Katalau, Henry Derbyshire (who has rejoined the Club) and Jacob Garrett made their first appearances of the season, together with debutant, Sam Shepherd.

Sheffield took the ball from the kick-off, ran back at Harrogate and within 2 minutes, Alex Fawdry crossed under the posts for Elliot Fisher to add the extras. They extended their lead with 2 Christian Hooper tries, in the 9th and 16th minutes, though both were unconverted.

Nonetheless, Harrogate responded in the 19th minute. Kristan Dobson received the ball in his own half before breaking through and outstripping the Sheffield defence for his first try. Kodie Brook was unsuccessful with the conversion.

Sheffield then added a try in the 27th minute when Alex Fawdry got his second, and his side’s bonus point try. Elliot Fisher converted before adding his own converted try in the 31st minute.

Harrogate finished the half on a positive note. Ed Challis scored under the posts for Kodie Brook to convert, reducing the deficit to 31 – 12.

The second half was similar to the second. Sheffield scored tries in the 43rd and 55th minutes through Matty Drennan and Will Smith, both of which were converted by Callum Posa.

Harrogate thought they has scored in the 64th minute. Will Hill went over, but the try was disallowed for an earlier knock-on. They were not to be denied when Kristan Dobson broke in midfield 2 minutes later to go over for his second try, with Kodie Brook adding the conversion.

Sheffield was held up over Gate’s line in the 71st minute, but they scored two further tries before the end of the game. Ryan Burrows scored in the 74th minute, converted by Elliot Fisher, before George Castledine ended the match with an unconverted try.

Harrogate entertain Preston Grasshoppers next Saturday. Kick-off at Rudding Lane is 3pm.

Teams:

Sheffield: Castledine, Catleugh, Burden, Smith, Hooper, Posa, Fisher, Lonsdale, Campbell, Hicklin, Crapper, Parsons (c), Fawdry, Hignell, Burrows. Replacements: Hughes, Rogers, Reid, Adcock, Drennan.

Harrogate: Miller, Katalau, Dobson, Brook, Triana, Olley, Pettitt, Percival, Maycock, Peace, Edgar, Brady (c), Dodds, Richardson, Hill. Replacements: Derbyshire, Garrett, Shepherd, Challis, Sharma.

Referee: Peter Connor (RFU)

Assistant Referees: Matt Daubney (RFU)

Dean Lythgoe (RFU)

Report by Tim Thorley, Harrogate RUFC