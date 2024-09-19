Mayor welcomes group of Polish biotech companies to York

The mayor has welcomed a delegation of Polish biotech companies planning to expand their businesses in the UK.

York and North Yorkshire is taking part in the PL-UK Building Bridges Programme to forge strong connections between the biotech markets in Poland and the UK.

It is one of the first visits of its kind in our region, which signals the mayor’s priority to drive growth in six key sectors including industrial biotechnology, agri-tech, manufacturing, creative and digital, rail and healthy ageing.

David Skaith, the mayor of York and North Yorkshire, met with several businesses specialising in cancer treatment, stoma care, medical testing and more.

During the visit to the University of York’s Biomedical Research Institute and Institute for Safe Autonomy on Wednesday, Mr Skaith said: I have seen the innovation taking place across York and North Yorkshire, with so many organisations already driving excellence to combat the UK and worlds health challenges. Our region leads the way in this sector, and we are home to a wealth of research and development assets, support organisations and networks. Now is time to be confident, ambitious and champion our region’s businesses and organisations so we can reach our full potential and drive more investment from overseas markets into York and North Yorkshire.

The visit, organised by the Department for Business and Trade, brought together teams from Invest in York and North Yorkshire, North Yorkshire Council, City of York Council as well as institutions in the University of York and York St John University.

The PL-UK Building Bridges Programme is designed to provide the Polish delegation with tools, plans and contacts to enable them to expand into the UK.