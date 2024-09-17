Wetherby and Easingwold Reform UK setup branch structure as they follow professionalise and democratise directive

Wetherby and Easingwold Reform UK have formed a Constituency Branch as part of the plans to professionalise and bring democracy to the party as announced by Nigel Farage in July 2024.

Nigel Farage, Leader of the Reform UK Party, made a commitment immediately following his election win.

More recently Reform UK Chairman, Zia Yusuf announced that this would be happening in all areas.

A Constituency Branch has now formally been formed for Wetherby and Easingwold, consisting of a chairman, treasurer, secretary and campaign manager for different parts of the constituency.

A meeting was called on 11 September 2024 by Mike Jordan, previously the Reform UK PPC for Wetherby and Easingwold, and currently a County Councillor at North Yorkshire. Mike was asked by the Reform UK central party to convene a meeting, and formally fill each position.

In the recent general election Reform UK secured 5 MP’s, but with a proportional representation system it would have been 94. Additionally Labours seats would have dropped from 411 to 236 seats.

This is big step to professionalise and democratise the party that was formed only a few short years ago. They have many local supporter groups across the country, and North Yorkshire has a particularly strong group of supporters. These changes will help pull all parts of the party together, help gain further support, and help communicate to the public what the party stands for.