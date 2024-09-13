Yorkshire-born writer and performer Adam Z. Robinson returns to Harrogate with his most spine-chilling show yet

Harrogate, UK – 3- 5 October 2024 – This October, Harrogate Theatre will play host to the thrilling new theatre production by Adam Z. Robinson and his company The Book of Darkness & Light. NIGHTMARES will take to the stage from 3rd to 5th October, the first three performances on its national tour of 23 venues. It promises to chill audiences to the bone.

The Book of Darkness & Light creates storytelling theatre with suspenseful and immersive soundscapes which draw its audiences into the tales. NIGHTMARES is the seventh ghost story production that The Book of Darkness & Light have brought to Harrogate Theatre and is set to be a thrilling experience that lingers long after the curtain falls.

The show is made up of three classic ghost stories, adapted for the stage by Robinson: ‘The Kit-Bag’ by master of the macabre Algernon Blackwood; ‘The Judge’s House’ by Bram Stoker, author of legendary vampire classic Dracula; and ‘John Charrington’s Wedding’ by E. Nesbit, most famous for her novel The Railway Children, but who also wrote a series of incredibly gripping ghost stories. 2024 also marks 100 years since E. Nesbit’s death.

Each tale in NIGHTMARES is more horrifying than the last, ensuring that audiences will be on the edges of their seats from start to finish. Performer Adam Z. Robinson, also the host of The Ghost Story Book Club podcast, says: “These are three of my very favourite ghost stories – each one is a masterclass in fear and suspense. Even on the page, they really get the heart racing. To bring them to life on stage, especially at Harrogate Theatre, which is one of my favourite venues in the country, is an absolute thrill. I can’t wait to perform NIGHTMARES.”

The show is directed by Jeni Draper, artistic director of fingersmiths, whose credits include ‘My Mother Said I Never Should’ (Sheffield Theatres), ‘Up ’n’ Under’ (New Wolsey Theatre) and ‘Frozen’ (Birmingham Rep). Jeni has worked with The Book of Darkness & Light previously as a dramaturg and consultant; this is her first time directing one of their shows.

Tickets for NIGHTMARES are now on sale and can be purchased via the Harrogate Theatre box office or online at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk