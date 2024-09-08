Thousands expected at Goldwing Light Parade in Scarborough

Thousands of motorcycle fans are expected to converge on Scarborough next weekend for the annual Goldwing Light Parade.

Fans of the legendary Honda motorcycle will parade their machines, decked out in neon lights, along Marine Drive in the seaside resort on Saturday, September 14.

With the help of North Yorkshire Council, organisers have put together a full day’s worth of free entertainment, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display at 9.30 pm.

Before the evening’s parade there will be a static display of motorcycles, running from 12 pm to 4 pm, on West Pier. During this time, the Charter Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr Janet Jefferson, will judge the best bike and donations will be collected in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity.

Cllr Jefferson, who represents Castle Division in the town, said: We really look forward to welcoming the bikers to Scarborough for this annual event. It will not be easy judging the best bike as the owners take such pride in their machinery. I would encourage everyone to come down during the day and at night when the bikes will provide a spectacular sight travelling along the seafront.

Riders will begin to gather for the evening parade from 6.30 pm, with the cavalcade starting at 8 pm. Riders will head south along the foreshore to the roundabout. From there the procession turns back along Foreshore Road and around Marine Drive, looping at Peasholm Park and returning to West Pier, South Bay.