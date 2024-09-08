Final call to have your say on the future of waste collections

Residents have just two weeks left to share their views about household rubbish and recycling in a survey which will shape future changes to North Yorkshire’s recycling collection service.

The Let’s Talk Rubbish public engagement runs until midnight on Monday, September 16, and has the aim of understanding residents’ waste habits.

Across the county, about 310,000 tonnes of household waste is collected each year from more than 300,000 properties. About 45 per cent of this is reused, recycled, or composted.

The formation of North Yorkshire Council brought together seven different ways of collecting household waste and recycling, which was the role of the district and borough councils.

By looking at the existing service, the council is striving to be more efficient and cost-effective by encouraging residents to reduce household waste and increase recycling, as well as ensuring everyone receives the same recycling collection service, regardless of where they live.

Through Let’s Talk Rubbish, the council is consulting on the proposal to provide households with two wheelie bins for recycling – one for glass, cans and plastic, and one for paper and card, with alternate fortnightly collections.

A key aim is to reduce contamination and collect better quality material at the kerbside, which is improved when residents are able to separate recyclable material.

When paper or card is mixed with plastic or glass, or exposed to the elements, it can become wet and lower the resale value. However, by keeping these items separate, it means they are worth more to recycling manufacturers.

Two wheelie bins would also provide residents with maximum capacity to recycle as much material as they can, as well as reduce any material being scattered on the street from either the wind or wildlife on collection day.

The collection of non-recyclable rubbish will remain the same as it is now, and residents can also opt-in for garden waste collections. This would mean most households have a total of either three or four wheelie bins.

As with current collections, alternative methods would still be used for properties where storage or access is limited.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said: The Let’s Talk Rubbish survey has already gathered more than 6,000 responses, and we want to remind those who haven’t already done so to get involved before it’s too late. We know this is an important subject, so through this public engagement, we want to know how you feel about your existing collection service and what we can all do to help achieve our goals. The changes would mean residents have the capacity to recycle more, and it would also provide the best value for money, as high-quality, clean recyclable material is worth more to manufacturers. By reducing waste and increasing our recycling, we can also help to conserve our natural resources, protect the environment, save energy, and support our ambitions of becoming carbon negative.

All local authorities must meet the requirements of the Environment Act 2021 and move towards improved recycling collections, where possible. The Government also expects all councils to recycle 65 per cent of their waste by 2035.

Let’s Talk Rubbish is part of the council’s ongoing Let’s Talk campaign, listening to people who live and work in North Yorkshire. The Let’s Talk campaign has already sought the public’s views on the council’s finances, transport and a climate change strategy.

To take part in the survey, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/LetsTalk

Feedback can also be provided in the following ways:

Pick up a paper copy of the survey from a local library or main local office and return it in the envelope provided.

Contact North Yorkshire Council by calling 0300 131 2 131 – when prompted say ‘Let’s Talk’.

Email LetsTalk@northyorks.gov.uk.

Accessible formats of the survey are available on request.