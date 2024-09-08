Charity Victim Support launches new support app, My Support Space

Victims of crime will be able to access specialist online support resources through a safe and secure mobile app – My Support Space. The app has been developed by the independent charity Victim Support and is a free support tool tailored to needs of people (16+) who have experienced crime or traumatic events.

This unique app has helpful animations on many topics and short articles written in jargon-free plain English. The app:

Has easy-to-find help and information about specific crimes

Contains ideas to improve mental health and wellbeing

Outlines victims’ rights

Links to Victim Support’s 24/7 live chat service.

The My Support Space app builds on the success of Victim Support’s My Support Space desktop support tool. Since its launch in April 2020, over 4,600 people in Yorkshire and Humber have benefited from this resource. With more than 70% of users accessing My Support Space from their mobile, the app will provide a better user experience.

Victim Support Chief Executive Katie Kempen said: We are delighted to launch the My Support Space app, offering another way for victims and survivors to seek support alongside our 24/7 Supportline, live chat and face-to-face services. We hope that, with support in their pocket, those experiencing crime and traumatic events will feel informed and supported, more aware of their rights, and know the options available to them.

Approximately 1 in 6 people will experience crime, yet many people do not get the information or support they need. The new app means that convenient and instant information and support is available to anyone in England and Wales.

The app has been tested by victims ahead of today’s launch and has received positive feedback:

“Absolutely love it…The animation along with the text make[s] the stops clear and makes it easier to imaging yourself following along. The advice itself is amazing and I’m shocked I’ve never come across these steps before.” [Victim feedback]

“Exceptional. I was really nervous about attending court, but the information available on this app really calmed me down and made me feel more prepared and calm for the daunting experience, thank you!” [5* review left on the Apple App store]

The My Support Space app is available now for download on app stores. For more information, please see the Victim Support website.