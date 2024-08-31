Defender Moon signs for Town on season-long loan

Harrogate Town AFC are delighted to confirm Jasper Moon has joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Burton Albion.

Head of Player Recruitment Lloyd Kerry said: He’s got great experience in the Football League, he’s a versatile defender with good size and mobility, so he strengthens us. We’ve been interested in him for a while and have been tracking his situation so when he became available we’ve acted as quick as we can to bring him in. He’s mobile, aggressive, good in the air and is used to playing in a back three so we think he can slot straight in.

The 23 year old joins from the League One outfit having signed at Pirelli Stadum for an undisclosed fee from Barnsley in July 2023.

The defender had arrived at Oakwell as a scholar in 2017 and would go on to make his Reds debut in December 2020, making a total of 28 Championship appearances before moving to Burton.

Initially on loan, Moon would go on to make close to a half century of appearances for The Brewers helping them retain their League One status.

On joining up with Town for the 24/25 campaign, Jasper said: I’m really excited to get going, this is something I really wanted to be a part of, I think we can achieve good things this season. I’m all in, so you’re going to get 100% out of me every game and I can’t wait to show everyone what I can do.

Jasper will wear the number 5 shirt at Town.

Loan deal is subject to FA and EFL approval and expires on 31st May 2025.