Woman in her 80s dies in hospital after serious collision

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A6108 close to West Tanfield Cricket Club.

It happened at about 2.30pm on Saturday (24 August 2024) and involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle ridden by a man in his 60s from Harrogate and a pedestrian, an 83-year-old woman from the Hambleton area.

She was airlifted to hospital for emergency treatment but died on Tuesday evening. Her family are being supported while police enquiries continue.

The road was closed until 7.15pm on Saturday while emergency services responded to the incident, and to allow for forensic collision investigations to take place.

Anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage or witnessed the collision and hasn’t yet spoken with officers, is asked to email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk

Or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.

Please quote reference number 12240154036 when providing details