Updated taxi policy to ensure service is accessible to all

Proposals to update North Yorkshire’s taxi licensing policy and a plan setting out a more inclusive service are set to be approved for consultation.

An updated Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Policy, and a new Inclusive Service Plan (ISP), will be presented to the general licensing and registration committee for consideration on Tuesday, 3 September 2024, to ensure the service is accessible to all.

Following the launch of North Yorkshire Council on 1 April, 2023, a single policy was adopted that incorporated the Department for Transport’s (DfT) guidance and standards, to ensure that the public continues to be provided with safe and accessible services.

At the time of adoption, the council wanted to explore other opportunities to improve the policy and ensure that hackney carriage and private hire vehicles are accessible to all users, especially those that require Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (WAVs).

As a result, the council has drafted a proposed ISP, that supports the updated policy and aims to improve the access and availability of licensed vehicles, address any reports of non-compliance, and educate drivers and operators of the needs and legal rights of disabled passengers.

The council is also proposing to improve the Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Policy, as the current one has no requirement for licensed vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. However, research has revealed an unmet demand for licensed WAVs, which is supported by national data.

Therefore, the council is proposing that all new applications for hackney carriage vehicles to be a WAV or Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV), along with a phasing out period for existing vehicles.

The council has previously introduced incentives by waiving the licence fee and relaxing the age limits of WAVs. However, their number in North Yorkshire remains stable.

Under the proposals, the council can expect to increase the availability of WAVs while mitigating any potential adverse effects on carbon emissions by simultaneously increasing the number of ZEVs.

This would allow for a mixed fleet, which is in line with Government guidance, and will help to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

These proposals, which would only apply to hackney carriages and not private hire vehicles, will hopefully help North Yorkshire increase its number of WAV vehicles, promote equality, and enhance the quality of life for people living with disabilities.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for licensing, Cllr Greg White, said: We remain committed to ensuring the availability of an accessible and affordable taxi service across North Yorkshire, especially for those who are particularly reliant on it as a means of travel. In the past, we have explored other incentives to increase the number of WAVs. However, the number in North Yorkshire remains steady, so we are proposing to take a bold step and require all new applications for hackney carriages to be either a WAV or ZEV, along with a phasing out period for existing vehicles. This new approach, along with our ISP, shows that we’re serious about improving services, which are invaluable to so many in our community to assist in just living their everyday lives, getting to work, medical appointments, education or meeting up with friends.

Other proposals have been drawn up in response to requests from the trade. These include ensuring all new or renewal vehicle licences meet new emission standards, changes to the frequency of vehicle testing, opportunities for drivers to apply for a specific type of licence, and changes to medical assessments.

Cllr White added: At the time of adoption, we knew there were further adjustments we could make to the policy. These improvements help us provide a service that is both fair to the trade and also ensure the ongoing provision of safe and accessible hackney carriage and private hire vehicles for customers.

If approved, the new requirements will be introduced from April 1, 2025, for new licences and January 1, 2030, for existing ones, giving licence holders sufficient time to make arrangements for replacement vehicles.

The chair of North Yorkshire Council’s general licensing and registration committee, Cllr Tim Grogan, said: The licensing policy is never static, it is always changing, being interpreted or redefined. The committee understands this and will robustly debate the issues raised in order to improve our hackney carriage and private hire service.

Any recommendations from the committee on September 3 will be presented to North Yorkshire Council’s executive on 17 September 2024.

If the executive approves a consultation on the proposals, anyone wishing to comment will be able to do so via the council’s website for 12 weeks.