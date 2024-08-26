Harrogate town centre arrest

Police in Harrogate arrested a 36-year-old man on Station Parade at 10.46am on Monday (26 August 2024) following reports a young woman had suffered a minor injury as she was walking on Cambridge Street at around 10.32am.

The suspect was seen to make off towards the bus station.

He was quickly located and arrested after witnesses directed officers to the suspect.

The victim has undertaken medical checks as a precaution.

The suspect remains in custody for questioning. A small, bladed article has been recovered following a search of the suspect.

This is believed to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video footage of the incident are urged to come forward to support the investigation.

Please email Jack.Sellers@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Jack Sellers.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240155058 when providing details.