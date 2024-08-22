Queen Ethelburga’s Celebrating GCSE Results Success

Students, parents and staff at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate (QE) are celebrating today following the announcement of the GCSE results for 2024, with success throughout the Year 11 cohort.

Queen Ethelburga’s has two senior schools on their modern, well-equipped campus, which is close to York, Harrogate and Leeds, in Thorpe Underwood. This allows for a high level of personalised care and guidance for all students, and an innovative curriculum model to suit each young person.

QE Faculty and QE College have seen outstanding performances from students across both schools, their combined percentage of 7-9(A*/A) grades reaching 62%, and with all students achieving a broad range of qualifications across the curriculum.

Head of QE Faculty at Queen Ethelburga’s, Lauren Blakeley, said: The results we have seen today from our Year 11 students is outstanding. It’s much more than just the grades themselves, it is seeing the individuals we have got to know in their time with us – some for many years – achieve their aspirations and being ready for their A Levels with drive and vision.

Head of QE College, Steven Turner, said: The talent within our Year 11 students is clear to see today, with successful grades across a large and varied amount of different subjects. Our students are ambitious in their approach to their education but also their aspirations, and this shows today. We’re really proud of each of them and look forward to following their achievements as they move into Sixth Form.

Giving congratulations on GCSE Results Day 2024, Principal Daniel Machin, said: A huge well done to all our students for their fantastic results today. Great results like these don’t just happen – it is down to consistent hard work and determination from our students, the dedication to go the extra mile by our staff, and all the fantastic support from our parents and guardians for not just their children but the school itself. We look forward to seeing everyone return in the coming weeks for the start of their Sixth Form.

Today’s results are hot on the heels of an exceptional set of A-Level results last week, which saw a combined percentage of 78% A*/A grades at A Level, with the percentage of BTEC Distinction* and Distinction grades in QE Faculty, one of the two QE senior schools, reaching 73%.

QE GCSE Case Studies from Queen Ethelburgas

Student Case Study – Sophia, Year 11 QE Faculty

English Language Grade 8, English Literature Grade 7, Mathematics Grade 9, Biology Grade 9, Chemistry Grade 9, Physics Grade 8, History Grade 9, Spanish Grade 9, Business Studies Grade 9

Sophia joined us in Year 10 after being overwhelmed by our facilities when on a visiting sporting fixture with her previous school. From the outset, it was clear to see that she had great potential and the immediate impact she had on her peers within both the boarding and academic setting has been truly magnificent.

Sophia has taken every opportunity offered to her within QE Faculty; she has played a pivotal role in the success of the U15 and U16 netball team through Year 10 and Year 11 in captaining them to win the ISA Nationals two years running. She has also represented our Senior team when in Year 10, along with training, playing and being captain for the U16 Leeds Rhinos netball team outside of school time. She has fully embraced the offering of girls’ cricket and been a great role model to other girls in the school as we now have more girls playing cricket than ever before.

All of this is down to Sophia’s caring nature and passion for life which exudes happiness to all those around her. She has demonstrated the value of embracing the opportunities offered by the Faculty, and this effect has snowballed to other students wanting to experience the same things she has.

In Year 10, Sophia was the first KS4 Faculty student to win our highly acclaimed Foundation Essay competition, with second place also being awarded to another Faculty student. She is an Academic Ambassador for History and has accommodated students on foreign language exchange trips.

She was an integral part of our Prefect team, being awarded the prestigious role of Senior Girl after undertaking a robust selection process. Her contribution to the team has been excellent and enabled her to further develop her existing communication and problem-solving skills. Sophia relishes working with others and taking on challenges and she has enriched our school in her prefect role.

Her drive and passion are unquestionable and how she manages to balance her high performance in netball, piano lessons and academic excellence is unfathomable at times. Sophia was awarded the academic prize at our annual Speech Day at the end of her first year with us in Year 10. She followed this with being awarded another individual academic prize in our Speech Day again in 2024. She has consistently attained the highest academic grades in the year group throughout Year 10 and Year 11 and is set to achieve excellent GCSE results this summer opening the door to her preferred A-level subjects of Spanish, History, English and Business studies as continues her journey in the Faculty in Year 12.

Student Case Study – David, Year 11 QE College

Mathematics Grade A, Economics Grade 9, Mathematics Grade 9 , Further Mathematics Grade 9

Biology Grade 9, Chemistry Grade 9 , Physics Grade 9 , Statistics Grade 9 , Business Studies Grade 9

Computing Grade 9 , English Language Grade 8

David joined QE Collegiate in Year 7 and has since immersed himself fully in every aspect of school life, demonstrating an outstanding commitment to both his academic and extracurricular pursuits.

David’s passion for mathematics has been particularly noteworthy, participating in both the Junior and Intermediate Maths Challenge competitions. Securing a prestigious Gold award in the Intermediate Challenge, places David among the best mathematics students in the country.

Beyond the classroom, David has embraced a wide range of activities that highlight his versatility and enthusiasm. He has been an integral part of our annual Gym and Dance performance, participating in the African Dance Group, and has represented Team QE at Basketball. His musical talents are equally impressive including playing both the clarinet and piano to a high standard.

David’s commitment to personal development is evident in his completion of the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award and his pursuit of additional qualifications, such as Emergency First Aid. Furthermore, his sense of community is demonstrated through his weekly volunteering at a local care home, where he brings joy and support to the residents.

In addition to his extracurricular activities, David has taken on several leadership roles within the school. He has served as a Prefect, an Academic Peer Mentor to Year 7 students in maths, and a Whole School Revision Ambassador. David has also been a dedicated volunteer for our STEM outreach days, inspiring younger students to engage with science and technology.

Looking ahead, David’s academic journey continues as he prepares to study A levels in Biology, Chemistry, Computing, and Mathematics at QE College. His ambition to pursue a career in Medicine is a testament to his dedication and passion for making a positive impact on the world.

We are immensely proud of David and look forward to supporting him as he takes the next steps towards his future.