Little Bird Artisan Markets at The Great Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show

The Great Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show is coming to The Great Yorkshire Showground and Little Bird Artisan Markets are rolling alongside for a weekend filled with shopping, caravan and holiday home displays, family fun activities, live music plus so much more.

This is the first year Little Bird Artisan Markets will be showcasing our traders at such an extraordinary event with their artisan wares and the excitement is showing with less than 40 days to go!

Natalie Deeley owner and founder of The Kandlers Table has this to say about trading at The Great Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show: I am so looking forward to The Motorhome Show. As a local Harrogate girl, I go every year, window shopping and planning my happy ever after in my dream set of wheels. When both my dreams and the opportunity to trade at this extraordinary event collided to attend with my business and my community of amazing fellow artisans, I didn’t just jump at the opportunity – I leaped with both arms open. Little Bird Artisan Markets are my happy place as they are always full of welcoming, talented people building their dreams and sharing their creative gifts.

Mike Large, curator of the show said: The Great Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show is the largest outdoor event of its type in the UK, and we are pleased to have some new additions to the event this year including the Little Bird Market, celebrity guests and more bands and entertainers – so it is truly a great day out.