CCTV appeal in Harrogate assault investigastion

Police have issued CCTV of a man we would like to speak to following a serious assault in Harrogate.

It happened at 1.50am on Thursday 11 July, in MOJO bar, on Parliament Street, and involved a male suspect punching a male victim to his head, causing him to lose consciousness, and requiring treatment in hospital for a serious head injury.

Please contact us if you recognise this man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation:

Email joseph.paxton@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joseph Paxton, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240122890 when passing on information.