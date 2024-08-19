Volunteers sought to improve access to the countryside

Residents with an interest in the great outdoors are being invited to apply for membership of a group set up to shape North Yorkshire’s countryside.

The Local Access Forum is an independent body that advises North Yorkshire Council on how people can make the most of green spaces.

To make sure it represents the varying aspects of access to the countryside and urban areas, applicants are sought who are interested in walking and rambling, cycling and mountain biking, water-based activities and sports, and equestrian pursuits.

To help shape the future of footpaths, bridleways, byways, open access land and other green spaces, the forum also comprises landowners, farmers, disabled and disadvantaged groups, ethnic minority communities, nature conservationists and rural businesses.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for public rights of way, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: North Yorkshire’s countryside is renowned around the world, so we must ensure it remains open and accessible to all. It’s important that the forum includes a diverse representation. Its volunteers bring a wealth of ideas and expertise and guarantee all views are presented and their voices heard.

Volunteers would need to spare a morning about every four months, and may also need to attend site visits, workshops, training events and conferences.

The chair of the Local Access Forum, Will Scarlett, said: I would encourage anyone with an interest in the countryside to consider giving it a go. As a horse rider and carriage driver, I had an interest in the rights of way network and had done some work on trying to preserve them. I saw an advert for the forum and thought I could contribute the equestrian viewpoint for the benefit of everyone across North Yorkshire.

The North Yorkshire Local Access Forum was set up as a result of the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000. It represents the interests of everyone in the county, outside of the boundaries of the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors National Parks, concerned with public rights of way and access to the countryside.

It is a statutory advisory body which may be required to comment officially on relevant matters to various public agencies including North Yorkshire Council, town and parish councils, central and regional government, highways authorities and Natural England.

Anyone wishing to find out more or to apply can visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/localaccessforum. The closing date is 5pm on Friday, 23 August 2024.