York College celebrates Level 3 Results Day 2024 with 100% pass rate in 25 A Level subjects

York College & University Centre has today been celebrating the “hard work and great achievements” of its students on Level 3 Results Day 2024.

A 100 per cent pass rate was recorded on 25 of the College’s A Level courses with 27 students achieving a full set of A* or A grades.

Three out of four T Level students, meanwhile, secured a Distinction or Merit as, for the third successive year, the College returned a 100 per cent pass rate for the technical-based qualification that was launched in 2020 and includes a 315-hour work placement.

Among the students celebrating their results on Campus was Ruby Wells, from Thorganby, who gained A* grades in English Language & Literature, Sociology and Fine Art.

Ruby, formerly of Pocklington School, is now going on to study English Literature and Creative Writing at York St John University and said: I’m surprised but really happy with my results. I think they reflect not only my hard work and personal efforts, but my experience at the college as a whole and the outstanding teaching and support I’ve received here.

Another happy student this morning was Grace Williams after she gained the A grades she needed in Chemistry and Biology – alongside her A in Maths last year – to secure a place on Harper Adams University’s Veterinary Medicine course in Shropshire.

Grace, previously of Wetherby High School, said: My tutors have been so supportive and friendly throughout my time here. I loved the flexibility of College life and I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved and so excited for my next steps.

Former Barlby High School pupil Flynn Goddard, meanwhile, is going on to study Physics at the University of Manchester, where he will spend the next four years having also been accepted on to their Master’s programme.

Flynn, who gained A* grades in Physics and Maths and an A in Further Maths, said: It was mostly just relief when I opened my results, because they meant I have got where I want to go. I’ve pretty much known that I wanted to study Physics at Manchester since I did my GCSEs, and I really worked hard to make sure that was the case. I also had a very good relationship with my tutors at College and they helped me tremendously in terms of what I needed to do on the course. If I had a question for my Physics teacher that wasn’t part of what we were doing in the curriculum, he would sit down and take the time to talk to me about that, too.

Construction Design, Surveying and Planning T Level student Ethan Simmons is also now preparing for Higher Education, having gained a Merit and been offered a degree apprenticeship with his placement provider John Sisk & Son.

Ethan, from Thirsk, intends to study Civil Engineering at Teesside University in tandem with furthering his education on site with the engineering and construction firm.

Ethan said: I am happy with a Merit and I’m looking forward to telling my Site Manager. I think the placement element of a T Level massively helps in terms of getting a job from it. I might not have struggled necessarily if I’d gone down another route, but it would have been a lot harder, because doing a T Level means a company gets to know your personality and sees what you can do. It also gives you the chance to build relationships.

Connor Inglis, previously of Vale of York Academy, also achieved a Merit on his Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice (3D Design Pathway) and has chosen to progress onto a degree in BA (Hons) 3D Creative Practice, a York School of Art course at York College’s University Centre.

Connor said: I’ve always had a passion for art and I first visited the College on a Taster Day and really enjoyed the environment it offered. My tutors were amazing and really supportive and I’ve enjoyed my time so much that I’m now progressing to the University Centre where I’ll study BA (Hons) 3D Creative Practice. I’m really looking forward to that and, in the future, I might start my own creative business.