Outstanding’ exam success achieved by North Yorkshire students

Students from schools and colleges across North Yorkshire have spoken of their joy at receiving their exam results as pupils who did not reach the grades they hoped for have been reassured that help is available.

Final marks for A-levels, B-Tecs and T-levels were released to 17 and 18-year-olds at 8 am today (August 15) after sitting the exams in May and June across the county.

And there were lots of delighted faces at Settle College near Skipton as students picked up an “exceptional” set of A-level and vocational results for the Class of 2024.

In vocational subjects, the average grade achieved was a distinction, underscoring the college’s commitment to high standards and practical excellence. A* to A grades increased by eight per cent compared to last year. A* to B grades increased by three per cent and A* to C grades increased by four per cent.

Notable achievements were head boy Jimmy Howarth, who achieved three A grades and is set to pursue his studies at Newcastle University to study mechanical engineering.

Thrilled with his results, 18-year-old Jimmy, who lives in Settle, said: It’s been an accumulation of hard work that has paid off.

Meanwhile, similar delight was expressed by head girl Skye Dinsdale, who earned a distinction, B, and C, and is heading to Nottingham Trent University to study fashion.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: Congratulations to all our students for their sterling efforts in this year’s A-Level and equivalent exams. I am incredibly proud of you all. We have high aspirations for every child and young person in North Yorkshire and by achieving these grades and qualifications, local students can look forward to the future, whether that is a university place, further education, an apprenticeship, training or employment. Thank you to all our teaching and school colleagues from across the county for their ongoing hard work and dedication. The results are also a testament to them. I would like to take this opportunity to remind all our young people that if you didn’t get the results you were hoping for there are still lots of options available to you.

Student Sam Redfearn secured A, C, C grades and will be studying animal conservation at Cumbria University, while Sam Bradley achieved A, B, B grades and is preparing to study marine biology at Newcastle University. He said: I’m proud of the hard work I put in to achieve my goals.

The headteacher of Settle College, Mr Gareth Whitaker, said the grades were “outstanding”: I am incredibly proud of the drive and commitment our outgoing Year 13 students have shown throughout their studies achieving an outstanding set of A-Level and equivalent results. Their hard work has paid off, and they have truly embodied the spirit of Settle College. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours and encourage them to return and inspire future generations.

Meanwhile, students from Ripon Grammar School celebrated another set of extremely strong A-level and equivalent results.

More than 70 per cent of all grades achieved at the school were A* to B and 43 per cent at A* to A, with two students achieving a clean sweep of four A* grades and five further students achieving three A* grades and above.

Overall, Ripon Grammar School saw its 144 students receive a total of 83 A*s.

Sufwana Sayed had cause for double celebrations as she picked up top A-level grades on her 18th birthday. The Ripon Grammar School student gained two A*s and an A in psychology, English literature and maths and will now study law at the University of Cambridge.

Following a Harry Potter-themed birthday party the night before, the celebrations with friends and family continued for Sufwana after she picked up her results: I am over the moon and so excited to start at Cambridge in October. It feels so surreal.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director for children and young people’s services, Stuart Carlton, also praised students for their exam success: I would like to congratulate students on their achievements and thank our dedicated teachers for all the help and guidance they have provided to ensure that each child has the best possible education, no matter the circumstances. Our priority remains that all young people leave school or college with the best qualifications they can achieve and the life skills they need to thrive into adulthood. I wish young people who have received their results today the very best in their future studies or employment.

Any student who is not happy with their results should speak to their school, or college, which will be able to provide them with advice on how to explore future options for example through clearing.

Young people who may be uncertain about what to do next or are anxious about taking the next steps in their education, employment, or training are encouraged to find out more from their school, college or careers adviser.