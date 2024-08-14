Agreed move for Knaresborough Post Office, to restore service

Move to new location – 34 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0EQ

Post Office has agreed to move Knaresborough Post Office to a new nearby premises – 34 High Street, Knaresborough, Harrogate, HG5 0EQ.

This will restore Post Office service to the community following the unplanned closure

at 49 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0HB.

The date of the move is being finalised. In the interim alternative branches include:

Starbeck Post Office, 51 High Street, Starbeck, Harrogate, HG2 7LQ

Harrogate Post Office, Victoria Shopping Centre, Cambridge Street, Harrogate, HG1 1TU

There would be three serving positions in total; one screened and two open plan.

The opening hours will be Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 1pm.

After careful consideration of the feedback received during consultation, the Post Office say they remain confident that the layout and location of the new branch will continue to meet customer needs and deliver an excellent service, whilst securing the long-term viability of Post Office services in the local community.

They are are also confident that the existing postmaster has a business plan to support both a successful and sustainable Post Office branch at this new location.