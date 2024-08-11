Everything You Need to Know About The Fifth Annual August Bank Holiday Food Festival at Ripley Castle

Over the last five years, the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival has returned annually to the stunning Ripley Castle, aiming to expand their production and heighten the entertainment options available at the event. The festival has continued to foster a community of support who come together to celebrate cultural diversity, global flavours, international influence, local talent, and the independent businesses. In honour of the special occasion, organisers are bringing with them more activities than ever.

“None of this would be possible without the steadfast support from attendees over the last five years. To properly thank them, we’ve put everything into ensuring a range of entertainment options spanning the entire August Bank Holiday Weekend” – Michael Johnston, Festival Director

What’s New This Year?

This year, the Live Music Stage spotlights talented soloists, duos, bands, and choirs, alongside two renowned tribute performers. Headlining Saturday, 24th August, is ‘We Are Champion’, an esteemed tribute to the legendary rock band Queen, whereas Jade Wright with her tribute to Taylor Swift, ‘Karma’, closes Sunday, 25th August.

The full line-up is available at: https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/live-music/

Alternatively, this year’s live chef demonstrations in The Cookery Theatre showcase independent business owners, expert Head Chefs, MasterChef UK contestants, and chefs from MICHELIN-Guide endorsed restaurants. With 12 demonstrations scheduled across the August Bank Holiday Weekend, highlights include Brayden Davies (Head Chef and Menu Developer of The Box Tree), Bobby Geetha (Fleur & MasterChef UK Finalist), Gilly Robinson (The Cook’s Place & Head Tutor of Malton Cookery School), Adam Degg (FIFTY TWO at Rudding Park & 3x AA Rosette Honouree), and many more.

The full line-up is available at: https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/live-chef-demos/

Also debuting this year is ‘The Discount Comedy Checkout: Improvised Family Show’. The show features a unique comedy troupe and their immersive, interactive family comedy show built on the audience’s best ideas.

More information is available at: https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/comedy-improv-show/

Gastronomic Experiences

Celebrating cultural diversity and global flavours is the Street Food Arena, host to 19 different street food and dessert traders. Guests can indulge in a range of delicacies and treats spanning the globe, such as authentic Indian dishes, irresistible Greek wraps, Afro-Caribbean cuisine, or classic Yorkshire favourites.

Alongside the Street Food Arena are the Artisan Markets, celebrating independent traders and small businesses. Host to over 75 stalls, attendees can explore freshly-baked goods, local produce, vibrant art, and many more unique products.

Widespread refreshment options are also available, best demonstrated by the range of independent bars offering specialty cocktails, wine, cider, and spirits. The event’s Full Ale House, in a new partnership with North, serves a range of cask-favourites, IPAs, and lagers on draft.

Further Festivities

There’s still plenty more for festival-goers to experience: Wacky Interactive Comedy; Roaming Stilt Walkers; Circus Skills Workshops; Axes to Ashes Axe Throwing; Crazy Climbz Climbing Wall; Softpots Workshops Making Environmentally Friendly Plant Pots; a Kids Drawing Competition; a Traditional Fun Fair; Ian’s Mobile Petting Farm; Fantastic Faces Face Painting, and more.

For the families is also the Live Entertainers Stage, featuring six daily performing arts shows. Performances include, The Magic Matt Show (Kids Magic Show), Greame Shaw (Family Magic Illusion Show), and Matthew J Magic (Family Magic and Circus Show).

Decorative and comfy furniture is spread around the site for those looking for a relaxed afternoon, including colourful deck chairs strategically placed in front of the Live Music Stage. Complimentary programmes are provided on the entrance so attendees can make the most out of their visit and experience all the event has to offer.

In support of the local community, the festival will partner with Harrogate Mind, a charity dedicated to supporting those battling mental health difficulties. The event hopes to add to the over £123,000 already raised for local Mind charities across the North.

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is an annual celebration that champions international influence and local talent through global foods, independent drink, live music, and arts. The stunning venue of the event sets the stage for a diverse and engaging August Bank Holiday Weekend, packed with interactive live shows, delicious food and drink, and activities for friends and families of all ages and cultures. With the event in just over two weeks, hosts prepare for the annual celebration of all things food that is The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival, August 24th-26th.