New chef for Swinton Park Hotel’s classic restaurant, Samuel’s

A new kitchen, a refurbished restaurant and now a new chef complete the 2024 relaunch of Samuel’s Restaurant at Swinton Park Hotel. Struan Macintyre will be leading the team delivering fantastic menus at the heart of the Swinton Estate.

Struan has grown an excellent reputation working at some of the top hotels around North Yorkshire, including Aldwark Manor, Grantley Hall, the Principal and Hotel du Vin in York, as well as setting up the Alexander’s Grand Café and Bar in Skipton.

General manager, Paul Hunter: We are thrilled to have Struan leading a new era for Samuel’s here at Swinton Park, and we are looking forward to how he takes forward our estate-to-plate ethos of bringing the freshest, Estate-grown and reared produce to the discerning classic British and European dining audience here. We completed work on the kitchens earlier this year, introducing a £500k investment state-of-the-art technology to deliver a significant reduction in energy use. Samuel’s Restaurant itself has been stylishly redesigned, so what better time is there to rediscover the finest Yorkshire food?

Samuel’s serves traditional British ‘brasserie’ food with a contemporary twist, built around a core of seasonal ingredients from the kitchen garden and wider estate.