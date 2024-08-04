Multi-Million Pound Investment in Harrogate Underway

Harrogate in North Yorkshire and its surrounding areas are set to benefit from a host of network upgrades, following a multi-million pound investment from Northern Powergrid.

The network operator has predicted that demand for electricity will more than double within the next 20 years. Therefore, Northern Powergrid engineers will be carrying out an essential programme of work, expected to last until 2025, to future proof the network and support the spa town with the transition to net zero.

On the investment, Senior Project Manager, Steve Crawford said: We’re investing in Harrogate and its community by facilitating essential updates to the electricity infrastructure, which will reduce the probability of unplanned power cuts and increase the resilience and reliability of the network. This is a major undertaking, but we’re coming to Harrogate over a longer period to ensure all the work can be done in one go. It’s an efficient approach, carefully designed with our stakeholders, local business leaders and the Council to minimise disruption and enable us to complete these essential upgrades safely, and as quickly as possible. Our work will involve some temporary road closures and traffic management but we’ll be keeping local people informed every step of the way. Once complete, the upgraded network will have the capacity that’s needed to support future demand, the electrification of public transport and enable more of our customers to make the switch to low carbon technologies like heat pumps and electric vehicles.

Northern Powergrid is the company responsible for the electricity network that delivers power to more than 8 million people, across 3.9 million homes and businesses in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

As part of its commitment to maintaining vital electricity networks that enriches lives and support regional growth, Northern Powergrid is constantly investing in its infrastructure to deliver a secure and reliable supply of power for customers, both now and in the future.