Harrogate & District Soroptimists in partnership with Rossett School

Since Autumn 2022, Soroptimist International of Harrogate & District have been working in partnership with Rossett School in a Sharing our Skills project.

This provides the opportunity for 6th Form students to gain valuable experience and transferable skills to take forward into their future and get involved in community projects to raise awareness of significant worldwide issues. This included taking part in the UN sanctioned, 16 Days of Activism, from the 25th November to 10th December to Stop Gender Based Violence .

At their 17 July meeting at the Crown Hotel, they were delighted to present Leila Buono and Alice Loring with Certificates, for successfully taking part and completing, the Sharing our Skills project, together with gift vouchers as a thank you for their commitment and enthusiasm to the project.

They also welcomed Pinky Kornlup, from the 1st year of the SOS project, as she is preparing to take up her studies in healthcare this Autumn.

Harrogate & District Soroptimists have gained from the students’ input and ideas about our future projects and developing our social media. One of the outcomes from listening to the students is the impact of social media on mental health and well being. They are now working with Just B and Rossett School to increase access to counselling, and they say it has been a privilege working with them.

Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District is part of a global service organisation. We aim to empower, educate and enable women and girls to achieve their potential. Soroptimist International is an Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) with Consultative Status at the United Nations.