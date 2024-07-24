Police misconduct hearing as officer faces allegations of sending an offensive image of himself to a colleague

The North Yorkshire Police, Chief Constable, Tim Forber, will chair a Misconduct Hearing in respect of PC 1593 James Spencer on 1 August 2024.

This is an accelerated misconduct hearing of the Police Constable, who is alleged to have breached the Standard of Professional Behaviour in relation to Discreditable Conduct and Authority, Respect and Courtesy.

PC Spencer will be answering the allegation that on 10 September 2023 whilst off duty he sent an unsolicited offensive image of himself, an image of his penis, to another Police Constable.

The conduct breached the standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Discreditable Conduct and Authority Respect and Courtesy which individually and/or cumulatively amounts to Gross Misconduct.