Theft from Harrogate shop

Police would like to speak to an individual following a theft from Co-op, King Edwards Drive, Harrogate.

A man left the store with a number of food items which had not been paid for.

It happened on Wednesday 26 June 2024 at approximately 10.20am.

Please contact the police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240115828 when passing on information.