Local live-in care provider helps to raises over £14,000 to combat loneliness in Harrogate with Summer Ball

Over £14,000 has been raised at a Summer Ball hosted by charity Supporting Older People, and sponsored by local live-in care provider Promedica24. The local live-in care provider sponsored the band for the event. The funds will help Supporting Older People in their mission to alleviate loneliness and isolation often experienced by older people living on their own.

The black-tie event took place at Oakdale Golf Club in Harrogate, where over 100 attendees enjoyed a wonderful evening in support of the charity. Guests were welcomed with a drinks reception before being seated for a three-course meal with a summer menu.

After the meal, attendees had the opportunity to try their luck at the raffle and take part in the auction, and later were entertained with live music by local band The Motives. Auction prizes included a spa experience for two at The Bridge Inn Courtyard, and a private wine tasting for six people at Ake & Humphris.

Promedica24, which provides flexible live-in care services to allow people to maintain their independence in their homes, regularly supports local charities in the areas where it operates. Promedica24 has also sponsored local charity Dementia Forward, helping to raise over £4000 at a charity golf day in Ripon, and Supporting Older People’s Easter initiative, which saw local volunteers deliver Easter Eggs to all of Supporting Older People’s 280 members.

The money which Promedica24 helped raise through their sponsorship of the Summer Ball will go towards Supporting Older People’s befriending service and activities for older people in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

The event was the charity’s third annual Summer Ball, with last year’s ball raising over £7,000.

Gary Derbyshire, Regional Partner at Promedica24, said: As live-in care providers, we know that everyone can struggle with loneliness sometimes, which can have a very detrimental effect on their health. This is why providing companionship support is such an important part of our services, and we were glad to be able to support local charity Supporting Older People, which is doing a fantastic job alleviating loneliness and social isolation in the region. The Summer Ball was a great success – I hope all the attendees had a wonderful evening I am looking forward to Supporting Older People’s next event already!