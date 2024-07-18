Harrogate and Knaresborough MP responds to King’s Speech: Fixing local health services must be at heart of govt agenda

Responding to the King’s Speech, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon, said:

Laws to start tackling the crisis in our mental health services and to stop sewage entering our rivers and seas are welcome and long overdue.

However, we also need to see action on the massive challenges facing our community after years of Conservative chaos and neglect, particularly on our health services.

The Conservatives have completely neglected the health services in Harrogate and Knaresborough for years, leaving people struggling to see a GP or NHS dentist when they need to, and neglecting to ensure that Harrogate hospital was rebuilt or futureproofed.

These crises have to be addressed and I will be pressing ministers every step of the way to make sure that the NHS and care are at the heart of their plans and actions, so that my constituents can get the care and services that they need and deserve.

It is brilliant that funding for the demolition of Harrogate hospital’s RAAC affected areas, and the building of new facilities, has been secured. We now need to see that money being used to ensure that Harrogate and Knaresborough have the facilities they need.