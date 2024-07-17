Deadline near for Starbeck Community Fund grant applications

Individuals or community groups seeking to enhance where they live are being reminded that applications remain open for grant funding in the Starbeck area of Harrogate.

Applications for North Yorkshire Council’s Starbeck Community Fund will close on Friday 26 July at 4.30pm.

Two funding categories are available, with grants of up to £200 for individuals and up to £1,000 for community groups.

Requests from individuals will be considered towards projects, schemes, or courses in either an educational, sporting, or cultural setting. These applicants must be under the age of 25 on or before July 26.

Applications from groups are being invited for community-based projects or activities within the designated funding area.

North Yorkshire Council’s elected member for High Harrogate and Kingsley, Cllr Chris Aldred, sits on the awards panel.

Cllr Chris Aldred said: Without grants such as these, some very worthy projects might not get off the ground. Likewise, there will be people out there who just need a little assistance to realise their ambitions and the Starbeck Grants awards scheme is there to help. I would encourage anyone interested in applying to do so as soon as possible.

Last year, 11 grants were made totalling £7,480, including one to the 23rd Harrogate Scout Group.

The group’s Scout leader, Sharon Gladish, said: We were thrilled to receive a grant from Starbeck Community Fund last year, which was used to buy a range of new tents. These tents have allowed us to hold more camps with our growing Group of young people, providing them with fantastic outdoor adventures. I would encourage any local people and community groups in Starbeck, with ideas for local improvement projects, to check the eligibility criteria for this fund and make an application, as the process was quite straightforward.

Other recipients included Starbeck Methodist Church, Henshaws Society for the Blind Harrogate Railway Athletic Sports and Social Club.

The awards came about following the redevelopment of the Morrisons supermarket site on Hookstone Chase. A £300,000 community fund legacy was created for Starbeck’s residents in 1992 and interest accumulated has enabled grants to be handed out each year.

To find out more and apply visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/community-and-volunteering/grants-and-funding/starbeck-community-fund.