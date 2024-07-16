Runner bitten by dog at Fewston Reservoir

Police are appealing for a dog owner to come forward after a runner was bitten near Harrogate.

It happened at 6.45pm on Saturday 6 July at Fewston Reservoir when a male runner was bitten by a dog. Two women were walking two large dogs, and one of these dogs on the lead jumped up at the runner and bit them, causing a minor injury. The exact breed of the dog is unknown at this stage. The man sought medical treatment following the incident.

Please email stephen.mangham@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Steve Mangham, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240120346 when passing on information.