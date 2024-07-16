Free holiday activity scheme to reach more children this summer

Families across North Yorkshire who are eligible for a wide range of free activities are being urged to ensure that they book events which will run during the school summer holidays.

The FEAST programme, which this summer takes place from Monday, July 22 to Friday, August 30, is coordinated by North Yorkshire Together. North Yorkshire Council receives funding for the programme from the Department for Education.

Last month (June), eligible families across North Yorkshire received information about FEAST and a voucher to book their free place via their school. Open to all children and young people in North Yorkshire, those who are eligible can attend for free and also receive a free meal. As places are booking quickly, eligible families are being encouraged to redeem their vouchers and book a place as soon as they can.

To help meet growing demand from families across the county, the number of providers offering FEAST activities has doubled since the programme started in 2021. There are now more than 100 clubs, play schemes and activity providers offering varied sessions for children and young people of all ages from Reception to Year 11.

For parents looking to keep their children active in the fresh air over the summer holidays, two of those FEAST providers are at North Yorkshire Council’s Outdoor Learning centres.

With a mix of land and water programmes suitable for children aged eight to 13, activities could include climbing, caving, high ropes, river scrambling and water sports such as canoeing and sailing at East Barnby Outdoor Education Centre in Whitby and Bewerley Park Outdoor Education Centre in Pateley Bridge.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, Cllr Janet Sanderson, said: The FEAST holiday programme continues to provide an excellent range of activities for children and young people at locations across North Yorkshire. Our outdoor adventure clubs are designed for young people to work together in groups where many life and social skills can be developed in a really fun way. In addition, outdoor activities allow young people to enjoy, engage and build an understanding of the natural world. I would encourage parents to take a look at all the FEAST activities on offer and to book their child’s place as soon as possible.

Last year, more than 7,000 children and young people took part in FEAST activities for free over the summer, Christmas and Easter school holidays, with many families reporting that the clubs are a lifeline.

The authority’s executive member for corporate services, Cllr Heather Phillips, said: We know that for many families, keeping children fed, active and connected during the holidays can be challenging with cost-of-living pressures and high energy costs, which is why the FEAST holiday programme continues to be so important.

North Yorkshire Together’s strategic director, Max May, added: With more than double the number of FEAST activity providers this summer compared to when we first started back in 2021, children and young people across the county have a fantastic range of sessions to choose from. We hope that as many families as possible redeem their vouchers so that this summer their children can take part in fun, enriching experiences, eat well, and have fun.

More details are available at https://northyorkshiretogether.co.uk/feast