Short-film fundraising leads to “The Final Chapter of Madness” and critical aclaim

During 2021, Stuart Mackie Ellis written a short film and was then raising money for – The Final Chapter of Madness.

The fundraising raised £5,000, and has received notable acclaim.

Stuart Mackie Ellis said: I attended Harrogate College and I’m now an actor now living in London. Along with fellow Harrogate alumni, Grant Alexander, we were able to raise £5,000 to make our 11-min film, shot on location in a disused prison (now being run as a cafe by Teens Unite Against Cancer). The Final Chapter of Madness completed it’s life on the festival circuit where we had 7 official selections; 2 of those were semi finalists, 1 honourable mention, 4 award nominations (Best British Short, Best Low Budget Short, Best Ensemble Cast & Best Directorial Debut) and a WIN for Outstanding Contribution to Independent Filmmaking!

Stuart began his professional acting career in 1999. He has starred in TV shows Casualty, Red Cap and Doctors, several independent films, theatre and 80 commercials worldwide. He has written several short films and plays produced in London theatres. His film, Under, has just won awards at the Toronto Independent Film Festival and London Independent Film Festival and he was nominated for Best Actor at a handful of festivals for his role in the horror comedy There’s a Monster Behind You.

Grant is formerly a professional actor, writer and now turned producer with a wealth of experience, who trained at Harrogate College of Arts and Technology and Rose Bruford College of Speech and Drama from which he graduated with a BA (Hons) Acting. He looks forward to collaborating with his long-time friend Stuart

The film is now open for the public to watch.

