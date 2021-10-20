The Final Chapter of Madness – a film using crowdfunding to cover production costs

A washed-up journalist, desperate for a meaty scoop, secures a killer interview with a murderer of questionable taste. Now he’s worried he’s bitten off more than he can chew.

Stuart Mackie Ellis and Grant Alexander, Harrogate College alumni, are fundraising to cover the production costs for a film.

Stuart Mackie Ellis said: We are raising money through crowdfunding platform Greenlit to cover production costs for The Final Chapter of Madness, a new film by Stuart Mackie Ellis. The campaign launched on 1 October with a £5000 target. We have had an incredible response so far, raising 84% – £4200. With 12 days remaining, we wanted to open even further the opportunity for people to pledge a donation and become a part of this exciting production.

Further information about the team, the project and the rewards peoplecan receive when they pledge a donation:

greenlit.com/project/final-chapter-madness

The campaign closes on 31 October 2021.

The Final Chapter of Madness follows washed-up Courtney Piggott, who fancies himself as the pinnacle of investigative journalism.

Having broken the story on killer Compton Graves, he is granted an interview, which he hopes will reveal further victims. But Compton’s ability to anticipate his interviewer’s every manoeuvre puts him in control from the get-go, much to his adversary’s frustration.

It is a tale of revenge that explores a value in lacking remorse and renouncing redemption; and examines what it means to be, and who is, truly innocent or guilty.

Stuart began his professional acting career in 1999. He has starred in TV shows Casualty, Red Cap and Doctors, several independent films, theatre and 80 commercials worldwide. He has written several short films and plays produced in London theatres. His film, Under, has just won awards at the Toronto Independent Film Festival and London Independent Film Festival and he was nominated for Best Actor at a handful of festivals for his role in the horror comedy There’s a Monster Behind You.

Grant is formerly a professional actor, writer and now turned producer with a wealth of experience, who trained at Harrogate College of Arts and Technology and Rose Bruford College of Speech and Drama from which he graduated with a BA (Hons) Acting. He looks forward to collaborating with his long-time friend Stuart

Mackie Ellis and Radar Screen / Party Hard Films