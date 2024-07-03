Oracle Car Finance exceed £2billion in vehicle funding

£50,000 is the average funding amount for Knaresborough-based Oracle Car Finance

4,300 prestige vehicles were funded by Oracle in 2023, with almost 12 Porsches funded a week

Oracle Car Finance, the UK’s leading funder of prestige, sports and classic cars, has revealed that last month the company surpassed £2 billion in vehicle funding for their customers.

The North Yorkshire-based finance broker has broken ambitious records year after year, currently providing more funding than ever before across the UK. With the first £1 billion threshold passed just five years ago, Oracle’s achievement of having exceeded the next landmark figure this June now sets the benchmark within the industry.

After starting up in 2005, attempting to disrupt the car finance market, Oracle’s aim was to provide the highest level of service while assisting customers with their funding needs from their first car right through to their dream car.

Providing funding from £25,000 up to multi-million-pound sums for highly sought-after supercars and rare classic cars, the broker’s average funding amount is £50,000, which is many times the current industry average lend.

Having a range of over 20 hand selected lenders from some of the biggest names in the business, Oracle’s varied product offerings and bespoke finance packages are unrivalled among other brokers, as is their unique direct B2C business model.

Responsible for funding over 4,300 prestige cars last year alone, the multi-award-winning Knaresborough-based company has doubled its workforce and turnover in the past five years, setting targets to do the same again before 2030.

The £2 billion threshold reached demonstrates Oracle’s continued desire to set new standards in the finance broker industry, also by developing a bespoke CRM system and having an in-house Learning and Development programme and Compliance team.

Although located just outside of Harrogate in North Yorkshire, more than 50% of the broker’s business comes from the Greater London area, with the company providing a truly nationwide service.