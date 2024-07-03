Appeal following a hate crime in Harrogate

Police are appealing for information following a hate crime incident on Woodfield Road, Harrogate.

It happened at 8.25am on Wednesday 12 June 2024.

A damage-only collision took place between a BMW 1 Series and a Kia Sportage. Following this, the driver of the BMW left his car and shouted racist abuse at the Kia driver.

They are appealing for any witnesses to this incident, anyone with relevant dashcam footage, particularly appealing to anyone who intervened.

Please email alice.brazier@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Alice Brazier.

Please quote reference 12240103553 when passing on information.