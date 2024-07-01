Countdown to the 165th Great Yorkshire Show

The countdown is on to the 165th Great Yorkshire Show where tickets are selling fast, with Wednesday and Thursday already sold out.

Show Director Charles Mills took to the Showground in Harrogate today ahead of the Show on Tuesday 9 July to Friday 12 July, where 9,500 rosettes and 220 trophies are being prepared for over 2,000 classes set to take place.

The grand showcase of farming, food and the countryside gets underway next week in Harrogate with all-new content complementing returning favourites.

From world class showjumping to the best of British cattle, goats, pigs and sheep as well as cheese and dairy competitions, there’s over 12,000 entries across 21 sections.

Expect cutting edge machinery, the latest in innovation as well as countryside displays and demonstrations, cookery, food and drink.

TV presenters Helen Skelton, Adam Henson, Peter Wright from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet and Rob and Dave Nicholson, of Cannon Hall Farm, will be on the GYS Stage with TV Presenter Christine Talbot.

There will be top names from the cheese industry appearing in the Cheese & Dairy section, while farmers from around the world will come together as the Show hosts the World Ayrshire Federation Annual Conference 2024.

For the first time at the GYS, a craft beer bar will be open in the Food Hall and there will also be a Battle of the Butchers where craftsmanship, creativity and innovation will be rewarded.

This will be the last show for Charles Mills as Show Director after nine years. He said: We are so proud to host the 165th Great Yorkshire Show -where else can you find the very best of British agricultural machinery, livestock, food, celebrities, debates and demonstrations all in one event? We are also delighted to see the return of poultry classes after difficulties with avian flu – it’s good to see the competitors back. Get ready for a stunning celebration of the very best of agriculture and we can’t wait to welcome visitors and exhibitors from across the UK and the world next week.

Pigs are a firm family favourite at the Show, with visitors able to see up to 14 different breeds of pigs over all four days. The Triffit family take their passion for breeding and showing animals to the next level, with the family exhibiting various different breeds of pigs at the Show for over six decades.

This year sees the fifth generation of the family compete in the pig section, including 13-year-old Alfie Holding, who will be showing classic breeds such as the British Lops and Gloucestershire Old Spots. Alfie took first prize for his Old Spots and Large Blacks last year and will be one to watch this year in a number of classes, such as the Young Handler class.

With more than 2,000 horses, ponies and donkeys competing, equine classes are an integral part of the Show, and this year is no different, with two new classes introduced. It will be the first time the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifier, for the British Ridden Heavy Horses, will take place in the ring here at the Show, where you can see beautiful giants such as Shires, Clydesdales, Suffolk Punches and elegant Percherons, strutting their paces under saddle.

To highlight the importance of horse welfare and rehabilitation, two classes are being introduced especially for rescued equines. The classes will feature both in hand and ridden elements and will be amongst the first for the Rescue Equine Showing Society (RES).

Both the Heavy Horse HOYS qualifier and Rescue Equines classes will take place at the Show on Friday.

There will also be a number of successful returning favourites, such as the increasingly challenging Badsworth Stake accumulator on Tuesday afternoon, The Rudding Park Great Yorkshire Championship on Wednesday, the Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Mini Major Whip round, where ponies and horses and their junior and senior riders’ team up in an exciting class on Thursday, and a further five classes in the White Rose ring on Friday. Top prize money will be available for the Ripon Select Foods Cock o’ the North class on Thursday.

A Farm to Fashion Show will reflect the journey of wool from sheep to the clothes we wear, over at Sheep Shearing Stage, hosted by Your Harrogate radio presenter, Nick Hancock.

The catwalk will parade an array of stylish tailoring, from cosy knitwear to trendy tweed, all created by local Yorkshire designers, whilst encompassing the story and importance of wool, its sustainability and the key role of our farmers.

In addition to local creative talent, for the first time pre-loved garments will be showcased from Replenish. The Brighouse-based charity sells a selection of pre-loved clothes and accessories, with all proceeds helping vulnerable families in the area.

There will be two fashion shows a day, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday running at 12noon and 4:30pm and on Friday at 12noon and 3pm. Expect some well-known faces to grace the catwalk alongside a cast of models, such as Peter Wright from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire vet on both Friday slots, farmer Youtuber and Tik-Toker Joe Seels on the Wednesday 12noon slot and influencer Olly Harrison on Tuesday 12noon.

Tickets for the 165th Great Yorkshire Show are: Adults £35, Children £13 and Families £86, please go online https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/