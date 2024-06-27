Bigger Than Ever: Everything You Need to Know About Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2024

The Impressive Lineups and Vast Entertainment Options Unveiled for the Fourth Annual Celebration on The Stray

What Is The Harrogate Food & Drink Festival?

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is an annual celebration of international influence and local talent, expressed through global foods, independent drink, live music, and arts. Set against the picturesque backdrop of central Harrogate, the festival ensures an immersive culinary experience, emphatic live entertainment, and a variety of activities for the whole family throughout the weekend.

An Abundance of Entertainment Options

For each annual celebration, the festival prioritises heightening its eccentric production and expanding the entertainment options available across the event. This year’s return to The Stray features impressive lineups, brand-new captivating experiences, and all of the beloved classics, making it the most exciting yet.

The live Music Stage: The region’s most talented soloists, duos, bands, and choirs, will be taking centre stage across both days of the event, alongside two renowned tribute artists. The Killaz UK, one of the UK’s biggest tributes to the iconic alternative-rock band The Killers, will be storming the stage on Saturday, June 29th. Bringing his unwavering charisma and enigmatic stage presence on Sunday, 30 June 2024, is the mesmerising Liam Gray as Robbie Williams.

Live Cookery Theatre in Partnership with Yorkshire Food Guide : Across eight shows, festival-goers can experience immersive live cooking demonstrations performed by MasterChef contestants, AA Rosette recipients, chefs from MICHELIN-starred establishments, and gifted Head Chefs. Paving the way toward culinary mastery are experts such as Adam Degg (FIFTY-TWO at Rudding Park), Owen Diaram (MasterChef UK), and Varun Khanna (Rhubarb).

Live Family Entertainment: Families are invited to enjoy six daily shows, including Kids Magic Shows, Comedy Magic and Variety Shows, and Family Magic and Circus Shows.

Kids Cooking Classes: Young chefs can participate in cooking classes with talented artisan cooks, providing a joyful guide into creating different savoury and sweet treats, such as cheese scones and chocolate chip cookies.

On Site Food Tours: In Partnership with Yorkshire Appetite Food Tours are brand-new Onsite Food Tours, where attendees can embark on guided tastings of different global foods from the event’s very own traders.

Additional Activities:

Several more entertainment options are available for those looking to make the most out of their visit: Kids Activities and Roaming Comedy; Flower Crown Workshops with Stem and Petal; a Funfair & Inflatable Land; The Discount Comedy Checkout: Improvised Family Show (Cookery Theatre, Saturday 29th June, 5 PM), and more.

The Euros: England Games

Football fans can also catch live screenings of England in the Euros which will be screened on Sunday, 30 June 2024 at 5 PM if England finish 1st in their group or on Saturday, 29 June 2024 at 8 PM if England finish 2nd in their group.

International Street Food, Artisan Marketplaces, and Independent Bars

Making its return is the renowned Street Food Arena, showcasing an impressive array of global foods and cultural specialties. Whether it’s authentic Indian cuisine , delicious Thai street food, or a classic Yorkshire favourite, attendees embark themselves on a gastronomic journey through a vibrant selection of mouth-watering dishes.

Attendees are encouraged to explore the diverse Artisan Markets, host to over 105 traders. The markets showcase a range of small businesses and local artisans, each offering unique products such as local produce, fresh-baked goods, hand-made crafts, and art.

Alongside these features are the range of independent bars, each offering a variety of ciders, rum, gin, wine, and specialty cocktails. Furthermore, in partnership with North is the event’s Full Ale House, serving craft ales, IPAs, and cask favourites on draught.

Final Festivities

Festival-goers are provided with complimentary programs designed to help them fully experience everything the event offers. From lounging on the comfortable furniture strategically placed around the venue to diving into the electrifying live entertainment, attendees are treated to an engaging and vibrant afternoon. The festival offers something for friends and family of all ages and cultures, ensuring a memorable experience for all.

In continued devotion to supporting local mental health initiatives, the event will be partnering up with Harrogate Mind in hope of adding to the over £100,000 already raised for their cause.

With an impressive lineup in place, organisers expect thousands to join this weekend’s celebration on The Stray for Harrogate Food & Drink festival, June 29th-30th.