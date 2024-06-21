Yorkshire Water £300k Investment at Tang and Kettlesing underway

Yorkshire Water’s £300k investment to upgrade 635m of sewer in and around Tang, Kettlesing Bottom and Kettlesing, near Harrogate has begun.

The project involves relining the combined sewer to reduce infiltration of groundwater and the nearby watercourse into the sewer network and modifications to Hirst Lane Sewage Pumping Station to improve its drainage.

This will reduce the frequency and duration of storm overflows into Tang Beck, a tributary of the river Nidd, from the storm overflow on Hirst Lane.

The project is expected to reduce discharges into the watercourse by approximately 20% from 2021 figures.

Sarah Harper, asset planning sponsor at Yorkshire Water, said: Reducing storm overflows is a key priority for us and our customers and we are determined to play our part in improving water quality in our region’s watercourses. This overflow operates into Tang Beck, a tributary of the river Nidd and this project will reduce discharges in the area. It is part of a £180m investment across Yorkshire by April 2025 to begin reducing overflows into our watercourses to help the local environment thrive. This investment is the first step in our long-term plans to improve water quality, which includes more than £1bn of investment between 2025 and 2030.

Yorkshire Water recently launched an interactive map on its website, enabling customers to see the operation of overflows in near real-time.