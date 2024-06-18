Popular Bus Link to Skipton Restored

The popular Saturday bus service from Harrogate to Skipton will be running again from this weekend, following the reopening of the A59 at Kex Gill.

DalesBus 59 will again run from Harrogate to Skipton every Saturday from 22nd June, calling at the Nelson Inn, Blubberhouses and Bolton Bridge. Buses will leave Harrogate Bus Station at 0945, 1145, 1445 and 1645, returning from Skipton Bus Station at 1045, 1245, 1545 and 1745.

With the return of service 59, the full summer Dalesbus timetable is now in operation. For 2024 this includes improved Eastern DalesBus service 825 running every Sunday and Bank Holiday until 6th October, providing lots of day-out opportunities for walking and sight-seeing in and around Nidderdale National Landscape. The bus leaves Knaresborough Bus Station at 0955 and Harrogate Bus Station at 1015, running via Ripley, Brimham Rocks, Fountains Abbey, Galphay, Grewelthorpe, Hackfall, Masham, Jervaulx Abbey, Middleham and Leyburn to Richmond. The return journey leaves Richmond at 1515.

These services join the other DalesBus services from Harrogate which run all-year round – service 24 to Pateley Bridge in Nidderdale National Landscape which runs daily (with onward connections from Pateley Bridge to Upper Nidderdale and Grassington on Summer Sundays and Bank Holidays), and service 74 to Ilkley, Bolton Abbey and Grassington in the Yorkshire Dales National Park which runs every Saturday.

The national cap on bus fares applies to all local bus services, so the single fare for any journey is just £2.

Full details of these services are available online at www.dalesbus.org and in timetable leaflets available from Harrogate Bus Station, Harrogate Library and Harrogate Tourist Information Centre in the Royal Pump Room Museum.