Missing Mya, from Skipton

Mya is described as white, of a medium build, around 5 feet 2” tall with shoulder-length red hair. She is thought to be wearing ankle height riding boots, dark grey joggers and a black and grey JCB zip-up hoodie top.

She left her home, in Skipton, at 1:15pm on Thursday 13 June and could possibly be in the Shipley area of West Yorkshire.

If you believe you have seen Mya, or have information that could assist police, please contact us as a matter of urgency by calling 101. If you know her immediate whereabouts, please call 999.

Mya if you are reading this, please get in touch with someone, we just want to know that you are safe.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240104792 when passing on information.