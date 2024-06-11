General Election Climate Hustings

In advance of the parliamentary elections for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Zero Carbon Harrogate (ZCH) is organising a Hustings event, which will be focussed on the policies and actions Prospective Parliamentary Candidates are proposing to address climate change

and decarbonisation.

The Hustings will be held on Tuesday 19th June, 7.30pm at the Wesley Chapel, Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PP.

All six candidates for the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency have been invited to attend the Hustings to share their plans to achieve net zero.

The hustings event will see candidates take questions from the audience which will have been submitted in advance, and each candidate will have an opportunity to include a brief opening statement at the start to introduce themselves and outline their priorities, as well as a closing statement at the end to sum up what they’ve shared.

The hustings will provide each candidate with a fair and constructive opportunity to engage with residents, business-people and other members of the local community about climate-related and environmental issues and directly address the primary concerns shared

by residents on issues related to the climate emergency.

ZCH is a local climate action charity and member of the North Yorkshire Climate Coalition, which seeks to work with elected representatives and advocates for ambitious, effective climate policies. The overall vision of the organisation is to achieve rapid local transition for a net zero economy and community by 2030.

Key areas of interest include transport, housing and energy generation and distribution therefore the hustings will include time for the candidates to speak on topics such as cleaner and cheaper domestic homegrown energy, sustainable transport, and active travel

to achieve a low carbon economy. ZCH will also ask candidates to share their vision for Harrogate and Knaresborough and how their plans will work on a local and national level.

The General Election takes place on 4th July, and the successful candidate will be able to lead on the climate agenda. The hustings will be a great opportunity to hear the views of those who wish to serve as Harrogate and Knaresborough’s next MP.

At this point in time, three out of the six candidates have confirmed attendance: Andrew Jones, Shan Oakes, and Paul Haslam.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

Go to the Zero Carbon Harrogate website to register to attend and to submit any questions you would like to put to the candidates

www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk/