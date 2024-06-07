Police make two arrests over election-related wrongdoing

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they made arrests for the purposes of questioning for the ongoing investigation into wrongdoing during the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone by-election in Harrogate.

At that time it was found that Libdems had posted literature that said that the Green Party did not have a candidate.

Statement from North Yorkshire Police: A man aged in his 60s and a man aged in his 20s, both from the Harrogate area, were arrested on Tuesday 4 June 2024 in connection with an ongoing local election-related investigation. Following questioning, they have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.