CCTV images released after charity shop window smashed in Harrogate

Police have issued this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident of criminal damage at a charity shop on Commercial Street, Harrogate.

On Saturday 4 May 2024, at about 1.55am, a man smashed the front window of the shop, causing extensive damage. He was wearing a distinctive long-sleeved striped top with a dark gilet over the top.

The man pictured in the CCTV may have information that will assist our investigation, so please contact us if you recognise him or have any other information that would assist.

Email helen.james@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Helen James, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240077848 when passing on information.