European vehicle among the highlights at Tractor Fest 2024

European vintage and modern vehicles will be among the special features at this year’s Tractor Fest at Newby Hall, Ripon on 8-9 June.

A range of marques of differing ages will be on display with their owners travelling from across Yorkshire to take part.

Making its debut at Tractor Fest is automotive technician Gary Grant’s 1977 VW T2 bay window Viking conversion Marinogelb yellow camper van.

Gary who works at Huddersfield University: It’s very much a working van. It has got its original engine and is 100% reliable – I use it all year round.

Gary is currently restoring another VW camper, a 1967 split-screen as well as a 1972 Porsche 914. “I’m very lucky – my job is also my hobby!”

Joining Gary will be Johnathan Elliott, 33, from Ripon with his 1987 Volvo 360 GLT. Johnathan’s family have had the metallic black car from new. It was bought by his grandad, Bruce, who passed it on to his father, Roger, who used the Volvo for work.

Mechanical engineer Johnathan said: The car was then holed up in a garage for 12 years and we brought it back to life in 2004. It’s a car to enjoy and I have fond memories of it as a child.

Johnathan’s next restoration project involves a 1988 Mk 2 VW Golf.

Also taking part in the European vehicles display is Ian Hollywood from Northallerton with his 1987 Peugeot 205 Dimma GTI. A regular at Tractor Fest, Ian, 41, has fully restored the black car with its red interior and flared wheel arches.

Ian, group engineering manager at food distribution business Reed Boardall, Boroughbridge: It’s a nut and bolt restoration. I’ve rebuilt the engine from 1.6 GTI to 2.1 turbo – it will be its first time at Tractor Fest.

More than 2,000 exhibits have been entered for Tractor Fest including vintage and modern tractors, stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

There will also be a celebration of orange tractors and a display of harvesting and threshing machinery.

A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink make Tractor Fest a great family day out. Admission includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Other fun activities for families over the weekend include mini tractor driving, face painting, colouring and interactive exhibits.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins and Econ Engineering. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.

WHEN? Saturday 8 June – Sunday 9 June, 10am-4pm

WHERE? Newby Hall & Gardens, Ripon, North Yorkshire

COST Adult – £18, Child – £15, Family Ticket (2+2) – £54. Under 4s Free

TICKETS Available exclusively online https://www.newbyhall.com/event/tractorfest-8th-9th-june-2024/

For more information visit: http://tractorfest.uk/