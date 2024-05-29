Commercial Building Surveyors Bradley-Mason – 20 challenges to mark 20 years of business

Commercial Building Surveyors, Bradley-Mason LLP, are celebrating their 20th anniversary of being in business.

To celebrate the milestone, the Harrogate business is undertaking 20 challenges to mark the 20-Years in Business. The challenges will be undertaken throughout the year to raise money for Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

Julian Mason established the business in 2004, and was joined shortly after joined by Keely Gothard, now Mason

Julian has over 35 years’ experience as a Chartered Building Surveyor. In the mid 90’s he was regional head of building surveying for GVA Grimley (which is now Avison Young). From there he became partner in charge of building surveying at King Sturge (now JLL) – from 1998 to 2004.

Keely worked as in house accountant for Eville & Jones, who were not only vets but branched out into construction recruitment in the early 2000’s.

The business was setup as Julian wanted to focus on the corporate sector and develop a hands on approach, focusing on leased property. He came from a construction family and both Keely and Julian’s families were all self employed, and they looked for a challenge to set up their own firm, and become recognised as a national practice advising the corporate sector.

The business was formed with a number of anchor clients including Thorntons Chocolates and National Express – that gave a sound client base to build from.

They had the aim of offering a senior level or expertise to clients in a hands-on way. To provide a very flexible and proactive service with the aim of being an integral part of their clients property teams. To do that they needed to have a thorough understanding of their clients business and how property supports their business.

They grew to be well respected by their clients and piers and benefited from recommendations to expand the business.

They have worked with corporate companies covering retail, trade counter, motor trade and transport divisions. From the initial base clients, they developed further high street clients and also moved into trade counter and other corporate sectors.

Keely said: We found the property departments of these larger corporates appreciated the direct senior led hands on approach we could offer. From a base of leasehold advisory we then developed a strong project management team and established a track record for rolling out new sites on an efficient basis.

Keely on the growth of the business: The company grew quickly and one early client who kick started the acquisition and roll-out sector was Cheque Centres, where we surveyed 300 sites and opened 150 stores within a 2 year period. This developed our approach to roll outs and we were instructed by Toolstation to design a new concept and approach to opening multiple sites and over the last 15-years we have acquired, designed and project management nearly 600 sites across the UK. In 2012 we project managed the infrastructure sites for both halves of the London Olympic sites, which proved very demanding and tested the team. Other high points include surveying 103 PC World sites over a 6 week period as part of a strategy review, winning the national appointment by BT to deal with all EE sites across the UK and recently we have completed a £9m redevelopment of an old Macro site in Fareham for Bookers. Not forgetting Keely and Julian were married in 2006, followed by Summer arriving in 2008 and Harry in 2010.

