Andrew Jones MP comments on the General Election being called

The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has called a General Election for the 4 July 2024.

Andrew Jones MP said:

The Prime Minister has called the election. It is time to choose.

I am standing again to be Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP. I have never stood anywhere else but here. I have lived here since the last century. I have been a local councillor here. I worked in business here before becoming an MP. I have a long-term track record of action and delivery in our community. My principal opponents cannot match that local record. One has been a councillor in Newcastle, was a councillor In Wakefield as recently as last year and has stood for Parliament twice already in other seats. The other is a councillor in York.

Nationally the choice has become clearer as the economy has turned a corner. We embed that progress and build on it or we risk it all on a Labour party with no plan for our future and no policies.

On 5 July we will wake up with Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister or Keir Starmer. No other outcome is possible. And there has only ever been a Labour Prime Minister when this constituency has elected anyone other than a Conservative.

Choosing that local champion combined with choosing our next Prime Minister is the responsibility that lies with us all on 4 July. I hope that Harrogate and Knaresborough residents will choose me again and I will be working hard win that trust once more.