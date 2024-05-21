Libraries celebrate launch of dementia-friendly book collection

A new collection of books to help people living with dementia and their families are now available in libraries across North Yorkshire.

The dementia-friendly collection has been put together by the Reading Agency with help from people living with the condition, carers and health professionals.

The Reading Well for Dementia books provide information, advice and support as well as personal stories aimed at those with dementia and their families.

Many books are aimed at the younger generation, and the collection includes Elmer and the Gift by David McKee about caring for elderly family members. The Stories Grandma Forgot by Nadine Aisha Jassat highlights the love between a grandma and her granddaughter and how it is bigger than any problem.

Among the biographies is Unforgettable by rugby player Steve Thompson, who was diagnosed with early onset dementia in his early 40s.

Library members can also access The Memory Activity Book by dementia care specialist Helen Lambert, which includes techniques to slow and delay the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, from memory loss to disorientation.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Sadly dementia is a very common condition, so our aim is to help improve the lives and communities of those living with it.

“Our library service is committed to helping as many people as possible learn more about the condition and challenging the stigma.

“The dementia-friendly books are a great resource, as many have been written from the perspective of people with lived experience and chosen by experts.

“We also want to highlight the importance of raising awareness in young people. This is what some of the personal stories will do, and we have a comprehensive collection of children’s fiction.

“We have worked with dementia charities, organisations and the local community to spread the word of the new resources, which are now available at your local library.”

A launch event was held on Friday (May 17) to coincide with Dementia Awareness Week. Staff at Bentham Library were joined by representatives from Dementia Forward, arts and health charity Pioneer Projects and Cllr David Ireton, who represents the Bentham and Ingleton division.

North Yorkshire Council’s health and adult services commissions Dementia Forward to provide support and advice to people living with dementia and their families.

The Reading Well collection includes a range of formats including eBooks and audiobooks. For more information, visit or contact your local library. A full list can be found on North Yorkshire Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/leisure-tourism-and-culture/libraries/local-libraries

Image one: Library staff alongside representatives from Dementia Forward, Pioneer Projects and Cllr David Ireton, at the launch event at Bentham Library.

Image two: Cllr David Ireton (left) with dementia support advisor at Dementia Forward, Ralph Edwards, alongside the book collection.

