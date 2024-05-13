“We did it!” – MP on bathing water bid success

The bid to achieve Designated Bathing Water Status (DBWS) for the River Nidd at the Lido in Knaresborough has been approved by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra). Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, led the campaign to improve the water quality of the Nidd, alongside the Nidd Action Group, and has welcomed the news following a letter of confirmation from the River’s Minister Robbie Moore. The Minister visited the Lido earlier today to announce the news alongside Mr Jones.

Mr Jones commented: This bid has been a big community effort and I want to thank the volunteers, businesses, councils, environmental groups, the Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust and everyone else who made this bid a success. This has been a constructive, positive approach to making our waterways healthier. The Nidd is used by hundreds of people for recreation and the bid is all about helping them to do that in a consistently cleaner environment with water quality that shows sustained improvement. Whilst I was quietly confident we would be successful I am delighted that we did it!

DBWS is an official way of recognising that a waterway such as a river, beach or lake is a popular site for water-based activities. Achieving DBWS means that each year from May to September, known as the ‘bathing season’, the Environment Agency (EA) will test the site for pollutants.

The EA publishes annual reports of all designated bathing waters and classifies them as “Excellent”, “Good”, “Sufficient” or “Poor”.

If any DWBS sites do not meet regulatory standards the EA will investigate and create a plan to tackle the sources of pollution.

Mr Moore added: The value our bathing waters bring to local communities is incredible – providing social, physical and positive health and wellbeing benefits. These popular swimming spots will now undergo regular monitoring to ensure bathers have up-to-date information on the quality of the water and enable action to be taken if minimum standards aren’t being met. I am fully committed to seeing the quality of our coastal waters, rivers and lakes rise further for the benefit of the environment and everyone who uses them.