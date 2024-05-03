David Skaith, Labour, is the first Mayor of York and North Yorkshire

David Skaith. Labour, has become for the first Mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

David Skaith – (Labour Party) – 66, 761

Keane Duncan – (Conservative Party) – 51,967

Felicity Cunliffe – Lister (Libdems) – 30,867

Kevin Foster (Green Party) – 15,188

Paul Haslam (Independent) – 12,370

Keith Tordoff (Independent) – 13,250

The turnout for the election was 29.89 per cent from the 640,012 people who are registered to vote in York and North Yorkshire.

The result was declared by North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, who was the combined authority’s returning officer as well as the local returning officer for North Yorkshire for the election.

North Yorkshire Council and City of York Council ran the election in the two local authority areas.

City of York Council’s chief operating officer, Ian Floyd, was the local returning officer for the city.

The mayor, who will start in the role on Tuesday next week (7 May 2024) and will serve a four-year term, will develop close links with the Government to secure more funding and decision-making powers as the devolution deal evolves.

The deal includes an investment fund totalling £540 million over a 30-year term, which provides flexibility to target money to specific schemes on a more local level.

The mayor will continue work that is already under way on projects including £12.7 million to deliver 700 new homes on brownfield sites and a further £10 million to support the transition to net zero, unlocking economic opportunity, empowering business growth and creating new and better paid jobs.

The mayor will also take on the responsibilities of the police, fire and crime commissioner for York and North Yorkshire. The commissioner is responsible for holding the chief constable as well as the chief fire officer to account and ensuring their services are efficient and effective.

The commissioner sets policing and crime priorities and oversees the police budget. The commissioner also supports community safety activities and provides victims of crime with a range of services, as well as setting priorities in the fire and rescue plan and overseeing the brigade’s budget.