Investigation to identify six suspects involved in an attempted break-in

Police are appealing for information about an attempted burglary at a home in Harrogate.

It happened on St John’s Crescent on Tuesday (30 April 2024) at 5.47pm.

Five men and one woman climbed onto a roodfat the back of the building and tried to force a window open.

They then ran off towards St John’s Road, then possibly onto Crab Lane.

Police particularly appealing for information about the identity of those involved and possible CCTV evidence.

The woman has medium-length brown hair, is age 30-40, and was wearing a black jumper with grey jeans and white and pink trainers.

One of the men has short brown hair, is in his early 20s, and was wearing a pair of grey joggers, a grey jumper and a grey puffer jacket with grey shoes.

Another man has short brown hair, is in his early 20s, and was wearing a black jumper.

And one of the men has short black hair with a skin fade on the side, is aged mid-20s to 30 and wore a grey Under Armour-brand quarter zip top with grey shorts, white socks and white trainers.

Please email ellen.cooper@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Ellen Cooper, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240075497 when passing on information.